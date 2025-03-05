Eurovision chiefs promise 2025 show 'all about surprises'

Eurovision organisers promised Tuesday that the 2025 edition of the song contest will be all about surprises, with two months to go before showtime.

The Swiss city of Basel is hosting this year's edition of the glitzy extravaganza, one of world's biggest annual live television events.

The kitsch celebration is being staged at the St. Jakobshalle indoor arena, with the semifinals on May 13 and 15, and the final on May 17.

Organisers are still configuring the set to cram in as many fans as possible -- and are leaving people guessing as to whether a certain megastar will grace the stage.

"Every year, the Eurovision song contest is a very special and unique experience," Eurovision 2025 co-executive producer Moritz Stadler told AFP.