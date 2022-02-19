The HBO series "Euphoria" has been influencing makeup, hair and manicure trends since the second season's launch

Image: HBO



This time, it's not a Netflix series that has been influencing people's clothing and cosmetic choices since the beginning of the year, but the hit show "Euphoria," co-produced by Drake, the second season of which has been scoring success on HBO since early January. The craze is such that this second season is even managing to beat the first season's ratings, while also fueling some of the most heated debates on social networks.





Focusing on a young crowd with no taboos—or almost—"Euphoria" seems to appeal particularly to Gen Zers , who have set the show buzzing on their favorite social networks, from TikTok to Instagram through Snapchat. Much has been made of the themes addressed in the series, including romantic relationships. But since its release, the series also appears to be an incubator for fashion and beauty trends.





Is Zendaya proving less influential than her co-stars?

Pinterest is also seeing a craze for hairstyles from the hit series, which often sway between natural and ultra-sophisticated styles, with searches up sharply from early January. And this time, it's Jules Vaughn, a role played by Hunter Schafer, who's the focus of attention. Here, searches increased fourfold just after the launch of the second season.









When it comes to manicures, it is evidently Maddy Perez, played by Alexa Demie, who is influencing younger generations, with searches up sevenfold for her neat nails. Note that, for once, Zendaya is not the one setting the new beauty trends

And the "Euphoria" phenomenon has not yet finished influencing fashion, beauty and more.



On TikTok, the show's hashtag has nearly 25 billion views, while the hashtag dedicated to the show's makeup has nearly 1.5 billion views to date. And, speaking of fashion, the global search engine Stylight recently observed a growing craze for the Batsheva brand, highlighted by Lexi Howard in the episode featuring the gang's new year's celebrations.





*Pinterest's internal search data was analyzed on a global scale from December 16, 2021, to January 15, 2022, compared to the same period a year earlier.