Gujarat Titans becomes the first IPL team to showcase at Lakme Fashion Week, in collaboration with designer Kanika Goyal





“Aava De! (bring it on)” hollered Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya in the background, right before designer Kanika Goyal showcased her exclusive streetwear collection at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai last week.



The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) Champions Gujarat Titans’ collection designed by Goyal presented athleisure wear, a first of its kind collaboration. The designer took inspiration from the many entities of Gujarat. The attires are comfortable, oversized silhouettes with seamless detailing, bright colours, and a variety of fabrics and minute fashionable elements that made the collection for men and women a stylish catch. Riding on the success and support they got during their debut Tata IPL season, Gujarat Titans now aims to offer fans an experience to own and carry the spirit of the team.





