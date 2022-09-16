I am proud that FoodCloud is going to be a global platform for home chefs: Arjun Kapoor





FoodCloud, a food delivery startup, is expanding its operations to the UAE. In 2019, actor Arjun Kapoor had invested in the venture that gives home chefs a platform to become self-reliant entrepreneurs.



During the pandemic, FoodCloud—founded by Vedant Kanoi and Shamit Khemka in 2013—brought on board 10,000 women across India to encourage them to take their initial steps into becoming independent entrepreneurs. The Delhi-headquartered startup is now in expansion mode.





Check out our 75th Independence year discounts on subscriptions, additional Rs.750/- off website prices. Use coupon code INDIA75 at checkout. Click here for details.

“As an Indian, I am proud that my venture is going to be a global platform for home chefs to get more exposure. We are thrilled to be expanding to the UAE and catering to Indians living there, and satisfying their needs to eat home food that brings back memories of their roots,” says Kapoor, 37, who has starred in films such as Ishaqzaade and 2 States.“At FoodCloud, we have been planning every step carefully while strategising our expansion plan. We realised that UAE is a potentially big market because it has a large population of Indians. I’m proud that our brilliant home chefs are now going international,” the actor adds.FoodCloud connects more than 5,000 registered chefs in Delhi-NCR, Kolkata and Mumbai with customers, and claims to have delivered over 10 lakh meals. More than 80 percent of its chefs are women. The food delivery platform now aims to improve gender parity and empower women in the UAE too to pursue their dreams.“It was always a part of our plan to give more and more exposure to homegrown talent and we are proud that we are able to live up to that promise,” explains Kapoor. “We can’t wait to see the potential that FoodCloud has in the UAE. And we will carefully plan our next move so that our home cooks can wow the world with their culinary innovativeness and brilliance.”