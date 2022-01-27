To ensure stable and sustainable economic growth, world leaders must re-examine the international rules of the monetary game, with advanced and emerging economies alike adopting more mutually beneficial monetary policies.
—Raghuram Rajan
Former RBI governor
Sustainable development is the pathway to the future we want for all. It offers a framework to generate economic growth, achieve social justice, exercise environmental stewardship and strengthen governance.
—Ban Ki-moon
South Korean diplomat
Agriculture can trigger job-led economic growth, provided it becomes intellectually satisfying and economically rewarding.
—MS Swaminathan
Agricultural scientist
We should no longer measure our wealth and success in the graph that shows economic growth, but in the curve that shows the emissions of greenhouse gases.
—Greta Thunberg
Swedish environmental activist
Empowering the individual means empowering the nation. And empowerment is best served through rapid economic growth with rapid social change.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Former prime minister
Economic growth may one day turn out to be a curse rather than good, and under no conditions can it either lead into freedom or constitute a proof for its existence.
—Hannah Arendt
American philosopher
Economic growth and human development need to go hand in hand. Human values need to be advocated vigorously.
—Kailash Satyarthi
Social reformer
Education equals economic growth.
—Julia Gillard
Australian politician
Unlimited economic growth has the marvellous quality of stilling discontent while maintaining privilege, a fact that has not gone unnoticed among liberal economists.
—Noam Chomsky
American philosopher
If you ask an economist what’s driven economic growth, it’s been major advances in things that mattered—the mechanisation of farming, mass manufacturing, things like that. The problem is, our society is not organised around doing that.
—Larry Page
American entrepreneur
