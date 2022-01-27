

To ensure stable and sustainable economic growth, world leaders must re-examine the international rules of the monetary game, with advanced and emerging economies alike adopting more mutually beneficial monetary policies.

—Raghuram Rajan

Former RBI governor



Sustainable development is the pathway to the future we want for all. It offers a framework to generate economic growth, achieve social justice, exercise environmental stewardship and strengthen governance.

—Ban Ki-moon

South Korean diplomat





Agriculture can trigger job-led economic growth, provided it becomes intellectually satisfying and economically rewarding.

—MS Swaminathan

Agricultural scientist



We should no longer measure our wealth and success in the graph that shows economic growth, but in the curve that shows the emissions of greenhouse gases.

—Greta Thunberg

Swedish environmental activist



Empowering the individual means empowering the nation. And empowerment is best served through rapid economic growth with rapid social change.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former prime minister



Economic growth may one day turn out to be a curse rather than good, and under no conditions can it either lead into freedom or constitute a proof for its existence.

—Hannah Arendt

American philosopher



Economic growth and human development need to go hand in hand. Human values need to be advocated vigorously.

—Kailash Satyarthi

Social reformer



Education equals economic growth.

—Julia Gillard

Australian politician



Unlimited economic growth has the marvellous quality of stilling discontent while maintaining privilege, a fact that has not gone unnoticed among liberal economists.

—Noam Chomsky

American philosopher



If you ask an economist what’s driven economic growth, it’s been major advances in things that mattered—the mechanisation of farming, mass manufacturing, things like that. The problem is, our society is not organised around doing that.

—Larry Page

American entrepreneur



