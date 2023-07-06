Top 5 golfing destinations in the world for luxurious tee-off

A general view of the 16th hole at the Cypress Point Club golf course during the 1990 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am held in February 1990 in Pebble Beach, California. Image credit: David Madison/Getty ImagesT
he world's top golf clubs are known for their exclusive membership and distinguishing features, making them highly sought-after among avid golfers. Moreover, these golf clubs boast meticulously designed courses that offer a challenging playing experience that is also enjoyable. They are thoughtfully designed and take advantage of the natural landscape to incorporate strategic elements that test golfers' skills. Plus, they offer a wide range of world-class facilities. Here are the top five golf courses for 2023, ranked
by golf course ranking and rating platform Top 100 Golf Courses.
1. Cypress Point, Del Monte Forest California
Cypress Point golf course is one of the most exclusive and prestigious golfing spots in the Del Monte Forest, California. Golf course architect Alister MacKenzie was the designer of this private club, which opened in 1928. It is well-known for its challenging course design and breathtaking natural beauty. You can only play on this course if you are a member or invited by one.
2. Pine Valley, New Jersey
Pine Valley Golf Club, located in Pine Valley, New Jersey, is widely regarded as one of the world's most prestigious and challenging golf courses. The course layout integrates the pine forests, sand dunes, and natural terrain into a strategic golfing experience. The club is highly exclusive and considered a must-visit destination for avid golfers. It also features a historic clubhouse that exudes elegance and tradition.
3. Royal County Down Newcastle, Northern Ireland
The Royal County Down is situated in a holiday town called Newcastle in Northern Ireland. This scenic golf course—one of the oldest in Ireland—opened in 1889 with the Mountains of Mourne as its backdrop. Visiting golfers can also relax and enjoy the atmosphere in the club's dining room.
4. Shinnecock Hills, Southampton, New York
Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, was founded in 1891. This private club is the oldest incorporated golf club and was among the five founding member clubs of the USGA (United States Golf Association). Over the years, there have been many expansions and renovations.
5. National Golf Links Of America, Southampton, New York
Set in over 250 acres of rolling Long Island landscape, this course was founded in 1908. Southampton engineer Seth Raynor assisted in the construction of the golf course under the leadership of Charles B Macdonald—a prominent figure in American golf. Macdonald studied the courses in Scotland and England before setting out to build the National Golf Links Of America that could rival those in the British Isles.
