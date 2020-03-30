Inventing and reinventing E-learning

With three decades of professional experience including 17 long years of entrepreneurial experience—has been a game changer in the field of developing e-learning modules for workspaces;peaking of his unique venture Ravi Pratap Singh said, “Learning is the biggest differentiator of any business, in any sector, across the globe. This was as true in 2003 (when Learnnovators was incorporated) as it is today. But Learning & Development (L&D) as a service was, at that time, in its nascent stages (at least in India). Since both co-founders of Learnnovators came from a training background, we saw the opportunity to build a meaningful business in this space. However, instead of taking the traditional classroom-based training route, we ventured into the e-learning arena since we believed that the future of L&D lay online. This belief is what prompted us to set up our business.” His business model speaks for itself when one looks at the kinds of awards and recognitions it has had to its credit. Elaborating on the same, “Learnnovators is among the most awarded e-learning companies in India. In the past five years, we have won over 50 of the most prestigious e-learning awards from across the globe”, said Ravi. With 200+ clients, 11,000+ hours of learning in 35+ languages and 50+ awards, Learnnovators has proved its mettle in the industry. What they have on offer are Custom eLearning, Mobile Learning, Gamified Learning, Moodle Customization, Localization and Flash to HTML5 services, which make for a learning experience that has never been had before.

For an idea like this to take shape, Ravi had the zeal to experiment and constantly innovate to stay ahead of his time. Just like every successful man, Ravi has had his sources of inspirations, which encouraged him to reach the epitome of his field. Forever looking for inspirations and influences come from fairly diverse sources, Ravi calls himself an inspiration seeker—from people and surroundings alike. From sports persons, musicians, actors, politicians, entrepreneurs, family, friends, colleagues, strangers, nature, et al, everything inspires him in some way or the other. However, to name a few, personalities like Mahatma Gandhi (for his strength of character), Steve Jobs (for his genius), Amitabh Bachchan (for his never-say-die spirit), Nelson Mandela (for his perseverance), Abdul Kalam (for his simplicity), Virat Kohli (for his passion) and Narayana Murthy (for his ethics) all of them have inspired Ravi to keep on climbing the mountain of success. With the constant practice of waking up as a little better person than he was the previous day—he loves to learn, unlearn and relearn all the time.

Learnnovators is the proud winner of several prestigious international awards and recognition. Some of the recent ones are listed below.“E-Learning Company of the Year for 2019” by ‘The CEO Magazine’, India “Top eLearning Content Development Companies 2019” by eLearning Industry, USA “Top eLearning Gamification Companies 2019” by eLearning Industry, USA “Top Content Providers for Blended Learning 2019” by eLearning Industry, USA “Top eLearning Content Providers for Microlearning 2019” by eLearning Industry, USA.