Spreading greenery with joy

An Honorary PhD in Social Service—Yatin Gupte, CEO, Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Limited (formerly knows as Manvijay Development Company Limited), makes for the perfect person who can work towards conserving nature; he has being doing it successfully for 5 years now.

n the times when even the most mundane human activities are deteriorating the ecosystem and contributing towards climate change, Yatin conceptualised Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Limited, with a clear vision of making a sizeable difference towards energy conservation and eco-protection with his stylish and tech-savvy range of electric vehicles; available at reasonable prices, offering cutting-edge technology and setting a benchmark for superiority in the Make In India - Electric Vehicle (EV) products. “Recognising the opportunity wasn’t rocket science for us as we just decided to cater to the need of the hour and electric vehicles are an incredible chance for the automobile industry, academia and regulatory authorities to collaborate for a sustainable growth at present. With continuous efforts to diminish the usage of fossil fuels, such battery-powered vehicles are of vast significance.” “We are the only manufacturer in India with 8+ models of electric vehicles. The bike categories range from electric bicycles to performance bikes. Our recent addition to the quiver is the monster bike, where with just 4 hours of charge you can cover 75km. This is our *Solution to Pollution*,” said Yatin. Looking at the statistics, cars, trains, planes, and vessels are majorly accountable for consuming almost a quarter of the world’s fossil fuel energy and they contribute severely towards pollution. Thus, the use of electric vehicles is bound to become widespread as it can lead to imperative climate benefits and reduce airborne diseases.

Not only do they help curb air pollution but also help decrease greenhouse gas emissions. Also, electric vehicles are cost-effective; the maintenance cost doesn’t burn a hole in one’s pocket unlike other vehicles. The list of benefits doesn’t end here. Joy-e-Bikes produce a lot less noise, ensuring the surroundings remain calmer.

Remembering the risks he had taken, Yatin added, “We started manufacturing electric bicycles in 2016 with the idea that Electric Vehicles possess the power to change the face of transportation. When we completely embrace this new-age concept, we can conserve environment, reduce carbon footprint and aid in retaining good health. However, venturing into this new territory was a risk in itself. A product like this had a niche of its own and thus, we had to invest in product awareness programmes, events, and exhibitions,” said Yatin. Mr. Gupte’s story is also extraordinary like the man himself. Right from a young age, he had his future chalked out. He started working immediately after completing studies and saved every penny to set-up his dream business, but it wasn’t easy given the capital intensive nature of the business. Yatin feels that he has been able to scale the heights he had dreamt of fulfilling but still there is enough scope to go farther and hopes to strike the perfect work-life balance. Finding the right people for his core team and crossing every hurdle in the way have been tough but he feels blessed to have the ability of stepping outside his comfort zone and yet managing everything thoroughly. But what worked in his favour was that despite there being big, established names in the automobile industry, not many had ventured into or made a mark in the electric vehicle production segment.

Talking of his future plans, Yatin with his proud A-team of just six people said, “Every consumer of ours is making the world a cleaner place to live in with every commute. In the coming days, we are coming up with Electric cars, which is under R&D to support the EV revolution as a whole, alongside working on AI, cloud technology, database management, digital marketing, and software development to extend our green product to international markets as well. As of now, we have already made our presence felt in Uganda. We have envisioned and are working to empower 55,000 enterprises for prosperity. Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Limited are aiming high and working hard to redefine the milestones. We are inclined to technology as well as to a cleaner environment. In this technology driven world, we are trying our hands in AI, cloud technology, digital marketing, hospitality, aviation, food industry, Ayurveda and software development.”

Revealing about his another noble initiative Vyom, Yatin said, “In India, the rural areas are still suffering from shortage of power, safe drinking water, healthcare and so much more. Vyom is an initiative where we develop unconventional and revolutionary ideas that can benefit our society, especially the rural areas. Along with smart cities, we are looking to create smarter villages.”

Outstanding Contribution for Environment Conservation and Innovative Product – Mr. Yatin Gupte (Wardwizard Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.) received at ‘House of Commons London, UK Parliament’, in presence of Hon. MP’s organised by WBR Corp and supported by ministry of Skill Development and Government of India.