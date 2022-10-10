World Mental Health Day: A look at how people perceive it today, and the role of stigma
The Lancet Commission recently surveyed and reviewed the impact of stigma and discrimination on mental health which revealed that 90 percent of those surveyed feel that stigma and discrimination negatively affect people with mental health conditions. Take a look at more glaring findings from the survey
