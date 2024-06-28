Encampment in pictures: Students around the world are taking a stand



Police personnel detain members of various student unions during their protest over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG and UGC-NET) examinations scam on June 20, 2024, in New Delhi, India. Doctors, students and activists are teaming up to lead the fight against NEET leaked papers, errors and discrepancies, which have impacted the mental health of over 70 percent of the students.





Afghan students attend their graduation ceremony at a hall in Kandahar on May 23, 2024. There was a total absence of women students, who have been banned from universities by the ruling Taliban.





Student members of the LGBTQIA+ community celebrate as they attend a Rainbow Graduation in Quezon City, Manila, Philippines, on June 22, 2024. In celebration of Pride Month, the local government organised the historic graduation rights ceremony for the members in which they wore their preferred attire.





Students take part in a demonstration for a robot used in the Robocup Asia-Pacific robotics football competition as part of the World Intelligence Expo in Tianjin, China, on June 23, 2024. Amidst a widening global rift, students made the most of the four-day event showcasing cutting-edge technology from over 500 global companies.





Fengsuo Zhou, Tiananmen student leader and director of Human Rights in China, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, US, to testify during a Congressional-Executive Commission hearing titled "Tiananmen at 35 - The Ongoing Struggle for Human Rights and Democracy in China" on June 4, 2024. The United States vowed to never stop promoting human rights in China 35 years after the bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square, as the protest movement's exiled leaders pleaded for action to help keep the memory alive.





Students surround the body of their school teacher, Allam Jaradat, during his funeral at a mosque in Silat al-Harithiya, a Palestinian village east of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, killed during an Israeli army raid on May 21, 2024. Israeli military had launched a counterterrorism operation on Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian militant groups





Salma, a Gazan dentistry student, exhibits a new passion: her journal at a workshop after arriving in Cairo, Egypt, with her brother on May 18, 2024. Salma holds workshops, talking about her journaling and helping participants create their own journals and document their journeys.





19-year-old student Rosy Wilson looks on near tents in front of the Oxford University Museum of Natural History as students occupy parts of British university campuses to protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Oxford, Britain on May 6, 2024.





Students gather after a rugby practice at the Orania CVO School in the tiny whites-only town of Orania, in the Northern Cape province of South Africa, on May 28, 2024. Thirty years after the fall of apartheid, the African National Congress (ANC) is willing and open to recognising the status of Orania as an exclusively White Afrikaner community, an embodiment of the apartheid ideology of separate development, racial segregation, and white supremacy.





A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail in Bogota, Colombia, on May 16, 2024, during a protest commemorating the 40th anniversary of the events of May 16, 1984, the day when police entered the National University of Colombia to break up a demonstration by students against the deaths of student leaders Jesus Leon and Luis Armando Munoz Gonzalez.





Students look at a pile of seized illegal drugs before a destruction ceremony to mark the UN's "International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" in Yangon, Myanmar, on June 26, 2024. According to the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Myanmar produced an estimated 1,080 metric tonnes of opium in 2023, up from 790 the year before.





Bruhat Soma, a 12-year-old Indian-American seventh-grade student from Florida, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee over Faizan Zaki, from Texas, in National Harbor, Maryland, US, on May 30, 2024. The latest spelling superstar bested nearly 250 other spellers in 14 rounds of competition, spelling a stunning 29 words correctly in a 90-second spell-off.





Summer school students walk through a newly installed CEIA OpenGate weapons detection system at Charles W. Flanagan High School on June 24, 2024, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, US. As part of an ongoing effort to enhance safety and security measures in schools, the Broward County School Board approved using walk-through metal detectors on high school campuses.





Students install a temporary pavilion, created by students of the ENSA architecture school of Paris-Malaquais, intended to host the French Fencing Federation during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as part of the "Archi-Folies 2024" project in La Villette Park in Paris, France, on June 6, 2024. The Archi-Folies 2024 project, Cultural Olympiad, is ambitious: have the national schools of architecture and landscape design and implement 20 ephemeral pavilions to host sports federations during the Games.





Ukrainian soldier and double amputee Yevhen Berdnyk jokes around with Protez Academy student and physical therapist Julia Somich at the Protez Foundation's clinic on June 11, 2024, in Oakdale, Minnesota. Veterans of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Berdnyk and injured soldiers like him have travelled to Minnesota to receive free prosthetics, physical therapy, counselling and other care from the foundation. A Special Forces soldier, Berdnyk, lost both his legs in August of 2023 when he stepped on a land mine while fighting on the frontlines near Zaporizhzhia.



A student of Texas Robotics shows an AI brain-computer interface allowing him to control his hand with his thoughts at a press conference during the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 31, 2024. A top UN official said at the opening of the summit that 'Humanity is in a race against time to harness the colossal emerging power of artificial intelligence for the good of all while averting dire risks'.Students with toques prepare pastries during their training as patissiers in the prestigious Ecole Nationale Superieure de Patisserie (ENSP) laboratories in Yssingeaux, France, on June 13, 2024. Students from all over the world are busy in one of the workshops at the Chateau Montbarnier, home to the ENSP, a vast 75000 sq ft complex devoted exclusively to the sweet arts: pastry, chocolate, ice cream, confectionery, Viennese pastries, and bread.