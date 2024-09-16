Shattering stereotypes: Women innovators take center stage at News18 SheShakti 2024



Indian women are breaking barriers across industries and making significant global strides, and News18 SheShakti 2024 celebrates these trailblazers under the theme “Breaking Barriers”. The event will highlight women from diverse sectors, particularly in science and technology, as they lead India to global prominence and inspire future generations in STEM. While India has the highest percentage of female STEM graduates globally at 42.6 per cent, only 14 per cent hold roles in science and technology.



At SheShakti 2024, remarkable women from diverse fields will showcase their achievements in male-dominated industries. Nigar Shaji, ISRO’s Project Director of Aditya L1 Solar Mission, exemplifies leadership and passion in space exploration, inspiring future women scientists. At the event, she will discuss her journey and the impact of ISRO’s solar mission in strengthening India’s position globally. Another pioneer in space exploration, Dr Annapurni Subramaniam, Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, will share insights on her ground-breaking research and mentorship that advances India’s astronomy. Building on this momentum, Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Director of the Indian Statistical Institute, will explore her pioneering work in computational biology and its significance in pushing scientific boundaries, further showcasing the transformative impact of Indian women in science.



Expanding the focus from science to technology, Radhika Yuvraj Iyengar, India’s Country Director for Women in Tech Global, will discuss her initiatives to champion gender diversity in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), aiming to empower five million women and girls by 2030 through impactful mentorship programs.



Complementing this effort, Shaheen Mistri, Founder & CEO of Teach for India, will highlight her work in bridging the educational divide and underscoring the crucial role of education in empowering young girls to pursue STEM careers. Taking this spirit of innovation forward, Joita Sen, Director of Senco Gold & Diamonds, will discuss her transformative impact on India’s jewellery market through her creative vision. Her commitment to gender diversity, LGBTQ+ inclusion, and philanthropy underscores her role as a trailblazer in both jewellery and social change.



Building on this spirit of transformative impact, entrepreneurs like Chaitali Das, Chairperson & Managing Director of Route2Jute, will discuss her work in revolutionising social entrepreneurship by revitalising the jute industry and aiding marginalised communities, including acid attack survivors, while Rinzing Choden Bhutia, Founder & CEO of Agapi, will explore how she merges luxury with sustainability by promoting artisanal craftsmanship from Northeast India and preserving cultural heritage. Continuing this focus on preserving and promoting traditional crafts, Pabiben Rabari, founder of Pabiben.com, will share her journey of taking Rabari embroidery to the global stage, empowering rural artisans from Gujarat. In a similar vein, Nitika Gupta, Founder of Pine Cone, will share insights on revolutionising artisanal decor through e-commerce, enabling rural artisans to reach global markets and ensuring cultural heritage thrives in a modern world.



Scheduled for September 16 in New Delhi, News18 SheShakti 2024 will spotlight these remarkable women, celebrating their resilience, leadership, and achievements. The event will serve as a platform for knowledge exchange and inspiration, as well as to celebrate women breaking barriers across industries. Join us from 11am to witness their stories at https://www.news18features.com/she-shakti-2024/.

