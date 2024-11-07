Six Indian-Americans Who Won the 2024 US elections

Raja Krishnamoorthi, Suhas Subramanyam, Shri Thanedar, Ami Bera, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal emerged victorious in a hard-fought electoral battle. Previously there were five Indian-Americans elected to the House of Representatives
Krishnamoorthi was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2016. This is his fifth term from the
8th Congressional District of Illinois. This year, the Democrat defeated Republican candidate Mark Rice. Krishnamoorthi's parents moved to the US when he was three. He studied mechanical engineering at Princeton University, followed by a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. After practicing law at various firms, Krishnamoorthi became Deputy Treasurer at the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office. Since becoming a House member, he has served on prominent House Committees such as the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the US and the Chinese Communist Party and the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Immigration Task Force.
