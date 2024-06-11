Spotlight: The richness of marine life

On June 8, 2024, World Ocean Day was commemorated to celebrate the importance of the ocean, which blankets over 70 percent of our planet. This selection of photographs showcase some of the lesser-known, fascinating marine creatures.







Sperm Whale

Out of all the unique things about sperm whales, perhaps the most fascinating feature is they have a unique behaviour called "vertical sleeping”, where they suspend themselves vertically in the water, with their heads down and tails up. This sleep posture is believed to conserve energy while still allowing them to surface and breathe regularly.

Lion’s Mane Jellyfish is the largest jellyfish, and are known to be taller than humans. They prefer to live in cool waters. With tentacles up to 120 feet long, some of them even the blue whale in size.Sea Angels are small sea slugs whose transparent bodies and graceful flapping wings make them look more celestial than slug-like.Pistol Shrimp are known for their loud, destructive sound made by their pincers. The sound that bubbles from pistol shrimp is louder than a gun and generates massive amounts of heat. They use these deadly bubbles to shoot prey and protect their burrows.The mimic octopus is known for its ability to camouflage itself and evading predators. Its capacity to change shape enables it to venture out during daylight hours, either by blending seamlessly into its surroundings or by imitating the appearance of poisonous species, which deters predators like small sharks.This ferocious-looking deep-sea fish that lure prey using a bioluminescent rod-like appendage growing from their snout. This appendage has a small organ at the tip containing millions of light-producing bacteria.The Japanese Spider Crab stands out as an extraordinary marine inhabitant, boasting the most extensive leg span among crustaceans. With limbs extending up to 12 feet from one claw to the other, it resembles an enlarged spider, showcasing its unique appearance in the depths of the ocean.With its vibrant and eye-catching body, the peacock mantis shrimp is a fascinating crustacean known for its extraordinary hunting technique. This candy-coloured creature can rapidly strike its prey with its front two appendages, making it a truly unique and captivating marine animal.