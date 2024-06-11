Spotlight: The richness of marine life

India celebrated World Ocean Day on June 8. Here are some of the most captivating creatures found in the vast expanse of our oceans
On June 8, 2024, World Ocean Day was commemorated to celebrate the importance of the ocean, which blankets over 70 percent of our planet. This selection of photographs showcase some of the lesser-known, fascinating marine creatures.
Sperm Whale
Out of all the unique things about sperm whales, perhaps the most fascinating feature is they have a unique behaviour called "vertical sleeping”, where they suspend themselves vertically in the water, with their heads down and tails up. This sleep posture is believed to conserve energy while still allowing them to surface and breathe regularly.