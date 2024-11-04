Tech5: Apple's different stories in China and India, Infosys's market research on AI, and more

Forbes India's daily tech news bulletin with five headlines that caught our attention
For Q4, sales in the region, Apple’s third-biggest market, was about $15 billion, falling only marginally by about $51 million. CEO Tim Cook, speaking to analysts in the earnings call last week, noted an all-time high in Apple's active device base, with the company holding the top two smartphone sales in “urban China.”
Meanwhile, the iPhone maker continued to see strong sales in India, with another record quarter. Cook also said Apple plans to open four more stores in India. These will likely come up in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, apart from a second store in Mumbai, Moneycontrol reports. Apple opened its first company-owned retail stores in India in Mumbai and Delhi, in 2023.
Enforcing the new rules will depend on industry response and the outcome of the upcoming US presidential election, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Growth in India’s computer consumption is projected at 5.1 percent annually over the next five years, reinforcing the case for manufacturing investments. “India’s regulatory risks have fallen below its peers in recent years, making reshoring there more attractive,” the market researcher notes.
If assembly expands, imports of components may do so too, with mainland China and Hong Kong accounting for 40.1 percent and 17.4 percent, respectively, of imports of computer components (excluding semiconductors) in the 12 months to August 31, 2024. That may lead the government to incentivize reshoring of component manufacturing as well as assembly, according to the release.
The company’s survival is also seen as a strategic imperative as it secures communications for the French military and its supercomputers simulate nuclear bomb tests in France. Atos also provides critical IT services to Britain’s National Health Service, according to Reuters.
Infosys’s report on its findings, Enterprise AI Readiness Radar, was published on the company’s website last week. The survey sought to determine if companies had the foundational building blocks in place and how culture and leadership mindsets influence AI adoption.
Only 2 percent were prepared across the five readiness dimensions Infosys defined, which were talent, strategy, governance, data, and technology. Preparedness was higher in specific areas: talent (35% of the companies surveyed), strategy (23%), governance (21%), data (17%), and technology (9%).
“Our research found that Enterprise AI, including generative AI, promises to unlock up to 40 percent in productivity gains,” Jeff Kavanaugh, head of Infosys Knowledge Institute, the company’s research unit that leads these surveys, said in the report.
Collaborating with Nanyang Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic, the lab will focus on knowledge transfer and talent development in AI. HCLTech’s Chairperson, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, emphasised the lab's role in enhancing Singapore’s position as a regional hub for AI innovation, aligning with the country’s National AI Strategy 2.0, according to the release.