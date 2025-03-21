Tech5: Ashwini Vaishnaw exhorts India Inc to rise as 'product nation', CoreWeave seeks $32 billion value, and more

Forbes India's daily tech news bulletin with five headlines that caught our attention
He highlighted the importance of the RISC-V open-source chip architecture and the potential of India building its own large language model (LLM) for AI. The minister was speaking at an awards ceremony for the winners of the Chips to Startup and Indian web browser development challenge, according to ET.
Abhishek Singh, CEO of the IndiaAI Mission, stressed the necessity of voice-enabled AI for digital inclusion. Minister of State Jitin Prasada called for a focus on research and development, while Singh urged private sector investments in Indian AI models. He advocated for established IT companies to invest in AI research alongside startups.
The newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire Elon Musk, has been implementing measures to slash spending and reduce the size of the federal workforce, Reuters notes. Accenture’s federal services unit, which accounted for 8 percent of the company’s revenues in 2024, has been facing delays, according to Reuters.
The company, which provides what’s known as ‘high bandwidth memory’ that’s become essential for AI infrastructure, also projected better-than-expected revenue for its fiscal third quarter, according to Bloomberg.
Micron gave a strong sales current quarter, bolstered by demand for AI products. “Data centre revenue tripled from a year ago,” Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra said in a statement. “We are on track for record revenue and significantly improved profitability in fiscal 2025.”
Pawan Munjal, executive chairman of Hero MotoCorp, highlighted the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation as they diversify into emerging mobility markets. The investment will help Hero MotoCorp explore new business opportunities and maintain its leadership in sustainable mobility.
CoreWeave has partnered with AI leaders, including a $11.9 billion deal with OpenAI. Nvidia, holding 5.96 percent of CoreWeave, will see its stake reduce to 5.05 percent post-IPO, Reuters reports. CoreWeave’s IPO is also being seen as a test of investor interest in the AI story. Founded in 2017, CoreWeave transitioned from crypto mining to providing AI-focussed data centres.