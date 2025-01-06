Tech5: MSFT to spend $80 bln on AI data centres, DPIIT and Stride partner to support startups, and more

Forbes India's daily tech news bulletin with five headlines that caught our attention
The data centres will be used to train AI models and deploy AI and cloud-based applications around the world. More than half of this total investment will be in the US, and the rest around the world in part to combat China’s growing influence in the global south, he added. Microsoft announced last year that it was committing $35 billion to build AI and cloud infrastructure in 14 countries over a three-year period, Smith reiterated.
The company's cloud and networking products division, including AI chip firm Nvidia, saw significant growth, while iPhone-related sales showed flat growth. December revenue reached T$654.8 billion, up 42.3 percent year-on-year. Despite this, Foxconn expects a more average performance in Q1 2025 due to the traditional off-season. Its shares rose 76 percent in 2024, outperforming Taiwan's broader market. Full earnings will be reported on March 14.
The collaboration will provide financial support, strategic mentorship, and market access, aligning with India’s Make in India and Make for the World initiatives, according to a press release from the department. The partnership also aims to help startups from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, offering global mentorship and raising awareness of venture debt.
Focussed on sectors such as manufacturing, B2B, and cleantech, Stride Ventures will offer targeted programmes and engage in ventures such as the Bharat Grand Challenge.
The new ring offers improved battery life (up to eight days), enhanced sensors for tracking health metrics like sleep, and a redesigned companion app for better user experience. Priced at $380, it will be available in February or March in four finishes: Gold, silver, black, and rose gold. The Ring 2 will initially launch in the US, UK, and France.
Launched in 2021, the NZBA has faced internal tension and mounting opposition from Republican lawmakers. Some states, like Texas, have even sued money managers like BlackRock for promoting climate-friendly strategies. While these banks still support decarbonisation, they prioritise client needs above climate pledges.