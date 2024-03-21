Time to travel: Upcoming long weekends fuel demand for domestic vacations

The upcoming long weekends for Holi [March 25] and Good Friday [March 29] are seeing a noticeable uptick in travel across India. "Online travel platforms are witnessing a five-fold increase in bookings, highlighting a trend towards planning short vacations and weekend getaways," says Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, an online travel aggregator (OTA). According to Prahlad Krishnamurthi, chief business officer at OTA Cleartrip, the domestic flight category has witnessed 16 percent higher bookings as compared to the festive period in 2023. OTA ixigo has registered a 46 percent increase in flight searches for Holi travel, while domestic fares for popular routes have shot up by 25 to 30 percent in the last week of March, notes Aloke Bajpai, chairman and managing director. “Our data indicates a surge not only from metros and mini-metros but also from regional Tier II and III cities," says Daniel D’souza, president and country head of SOTC Travel, a tour and travel agency. “What is noteworthy is that we are seeing a surge in air-inclusive holidays; drivecations too are seeing a brisk business,” he adds.