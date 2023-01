Virat Kohli is congratulated by his teammate Shreyas Iyer after he scored a century during the third and final one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on January 15, 2023. India won the series and the third ODI match by 317 runs.

Image: Arun Sankar / AFP



