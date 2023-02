Skiers rest before heading towards a slope at a ski resort in Kangdori, Gulmarg in Srinagar on February 2, 2023. Two Polish nationals were killed and 21 other skiers were rescued after an avalanche hit a skiing resort in Gulmarg on February 1, 2023, police said.

Image: Tauseef Mustafa / AFP







