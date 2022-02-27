Participants in action during India's first rooftop speed skating championship at Jio World, BKC, on February 26, 2022, in Mumbai, India. Exhibiting their speed and style on a 240-m circuit against a panoramic view of the Mumbai skyline, the skaters will participate in events across professional speed inline and quad skating, over two days.

