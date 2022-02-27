  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: At top speed

Photo of the day: At top speed

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 27, 2022 03:04:52 PM IST
Updated: Feb 27, 2022 03:15:12 PM IST

Participants in action during India's first rooftop speed skating championship at Jio World, BKC, on February 26, 2022, in Mumbai, India. Exhibiting their speed and style on a 240-m circuit against a panoramic view of the Mumbai skyline, the skaters will participate in events across professional speed inline and quad skating, over two days.

Image: Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images


Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo of the day: Save the children