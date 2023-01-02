Photo of the day: Bite for prosperity

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - 2/01/2023: Shishi-mai lion dancer performs his dance to celebrate the new year and to bring good luck and fortune to visitors of a shopping mall in Yokohama. The Shishi-Mai Lion Dance is a celebratory dance to welcome the new year and brings good luck and fortune to the people according to many Asian cultures. Parents let the lion symbolically bite their children to scare away evil spirits.

Image: Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images



