Photo of the day: Climate change in action

An aerial view of ponding on a property surrounded by water between Louth and Tilpa on December 09, 2022 in Tilpa, Australia. Rainfall over recent weeks and months has caused prolonged flooding in the Barwon-Darling River System and its tributaries, a release from the Bureau of Metrology said, and the consequences of unseasonally high rainfall are still being felt right through Western NSW even though rains have eased recently. Flooding in vast swathes of the Western Plains has turned properties into islands, still cut off from road access. River levels higher than the 1998 flood level occurred at many flood-hit communities across the state in the recent spell of wet weather, including at Louth and Tilpa, west of Bourke.

Image: Jenny Evans/Getty Images



