Photo of the day: March of daredevils

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 28, 2022 01:36:57 PM IST
Updated: Dec 28, 2022 02:40:48 PM IST

Photo of the day: March of daredevilsBSF's all-women daredevil motorcycle team, Seema Bhawani, attempts a Limca Book Record on the Kartavya Path on December 27, 2022, in New Delhi, India. BSF Seema Bhawani all-women daredevil motorcycle team was raised in the year 2016. It has some stunning performances to its credit including displaying its skills twice on the occasion of the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi in 2018 and 2022.
Image: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

