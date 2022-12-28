Photo of the day: March of daredevils

BSF's all-women daredevil motorcycle team, Seema Bhawani, attempts a Limca Book Record on the Kartavya Path on December 27, 2022, in New Delhi, India. BSF Seema Bhawani all-women daredevil motorcycle team was raised in the year 2016. It has some stunning performances to its credit including displaying its skills twice on the occasion of the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi in 2018 and 2022.

Image: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.