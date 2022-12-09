Photo of the day: Much ado about winning

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
By Forbes India
Published: Dec 9, 2022 01:10:14 PM IST
Updated: Dec 9, 2022 01:24:29 PM IST

Photo of the day: Much ado about winningSupporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party cheer during a felicitation program organised for Gujarat State Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel (not pictured) in Ahmedabad on December 8, 2022. BJP won by a crushing landslide in Gujarat, election results showed December 8, in a strong performance ahead of a national vote due in 2024.
Image: Sam Panthaky / AFP

