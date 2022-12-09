Photo of the day: Much ado about winning

Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party cheer during a felicitation program organised for Gujarat State Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel (not pictured) in Ahmedabad on December 8, 2022. BJP won by a crushing landslide in Gujarat, election results showed December 8, in a strong performance ahead of a national vote due in 2024.

Image: Sam Panthaky / AFP



