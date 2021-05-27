  1. Home
Photo of the day: Pillars of support

By Forbes India
Published: May 27, 2021 02:55:02 PM IST
Updated: May 27, 2021 02:58:07 PM IST

Indian army personnel wade through the flooded village roads carrying people to safety as Cyclone Yaas barrels towards India's eastern coast in the Bay of Bengal, in Ramnagar some 180 kms from Kolkata on May 26, 2021.

Image: Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP

