Photo of the day: Protest against lockdown

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 28, 2022 12:37:57 PM IST
Updated: Nov 28, 2022 12:41:35 PM IST

Photo of the day: Protest against lockdownProtesters march along a street during a rally for the victims of a deadly fire as well as a protest against China's harsh Covid-19 restrictions in Beijing on November 28, 2022. A deadly fire on November 24, 2022, in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming Covid-19 lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts, as hundreds of people took to the streets in China's major cities on November 27, 2022, to protest against the country's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. Authorities deny the claims. 

Image: Noel CELIS / AFP

