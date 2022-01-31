  1. Home
  4. Photo Of The Day: Rafa 21

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 31, 2022 01:02:13 PM IST
Updated: Jan 31, 2022 01:08:17 PM IST

In this handout photo provided by Tennis Australia, Rafael Nadal poses with the Australian Open men's singles final trophy in the locker room following his win at Melbourne Park on January 31, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Fiona Hamilton/Tennis Australia via Getty Images

