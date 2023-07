An artwork featuring Sinead O'Connor at the Hard Rock Cafe in Dublin on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Irish singer best known for her hit single Nothing Compares 2 U, has died aged 56.

Image: Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.