To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the Day: Separatist outrage

Photo of the Day: Separatist outrage

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 26, 2023 02:31:05 PM IST
Updated: Sep 26, 2023 02:35:43 PM IST

Photo of the Day: Separatist outrage

Demonstrators burn an Indian flag and deface a placard depicting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Sikh rally outside the Consulate General of India, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 25, 2023, following the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations on September 17, 2023, that agents linked to New Delhi may have been responsible for the June 18 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, sent shockwaves through both countries, prompting the reciprocal expulsion of diplomats.

Image: Cole BURSTON / AFP

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
India-Canada row: Multibillion-dollar trade pact put on hold, but investors breathe easy
Cars, Bikes & OLX: Inside CarTrade's 'classified' act