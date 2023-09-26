Photo of the Day: Separatist outrage

Demonstrators burn an Indian flag and deface a placard depicting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Sikh rally outside the Consulate General of India, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 25, 2023, following the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations on September 17, 2023, that agents linked to New Delhi may have been responsible for the June 18 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, sent shockwaves through both countries, prompting the reciprocal expulsion of diplomats.