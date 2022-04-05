A squirrel and a crow relish a watermelon on a hot summer day in Sion, Mumbai on April 4, 2022. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted hotter days in April over most parts of Northwest and Central India.

Image: Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images





