By Forbes India
Published: Apr 5, 2022 04:35:45 PM IST
Updated: Apr 5, 2022 05:10:11 PM IST

A squirrel and a crow relish a watermelon on a hot summer day in Sion, Mumbai on April 4, 2022. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted hotter days in April over most parts of Northwest and Central India.
Image: Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

