Photo of the day: Trial run

By Forbes India
Published: May 31, 2021 05:04:18 PM IST
Updated: May 31, 2021 05:44:16 PM IST

Mumbai's metro lines 2A and 7 on the Charkop-Dahisar-Aarey route completed a trial run on Monday. The two lines will be fully operational from January 2022. 

Image: Forbes India 

