Photo of the day: Tussle begins early

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag jokes with former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan while posing with the trophy of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup during an event announcing the tournament's schedule, in Mumbai on June 27, 2023. India will host Pakistan's cricket team for the first time in seven years for the 50-over World Cup, the International Cricket Council said on June 27. The tournament will begin on October 5, with holders England taking on New Zealand at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final.

Image: Indranil Mukherjee / AFP

