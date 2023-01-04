Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Photo of the day: World Braille Day

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 4, 2023 12:46:33 PM IST
Updated: Jan 4, 2023 12:53:35 PM IST

Photo of the day: World Braille DayVisually impaired students read and write using the Braille system in their classroom at the Sri Sai Junior College for visually challenged, in Hyderabad, on January 4, 2023. Today is the 214th birth anniversary of Louis Braille, the inventor of the Braille system, a tactile writing system, used by the visually impaired to read and write.
Image: Noah Seelam / AFP

