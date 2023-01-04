Photo of the day: World Braille Day

Visually impaired students read and write using the Braille system in their classroom at the Sri Sai Junior College for visually challenged, in Hyderabad, on January 4, 2023. Today is the 214th birth anniversary of Louis Braille, the inventor of the Braille system, a tactile writing system, used by the visually impaired to read and write.

Image: Noah Seelam / AFP

