I'm the Technology Editor at Forbes India and I love writing about all things tech. Explaining the big picture, where tech meets business and society, is what drives me. I don't get to do that every day, but I live for those well-crafted stories, written simply, sans jargon.
Innovaccer was founded by Abhinav Shashank, Kanav Hasija and Sandeep Gupta in 2014. They have developed the Innovaccer Health Cloud, which they envision as a complete software platform for health care organisations. Among its customers in the US who use its platform to unify previously siloed data are Orlando Health, MercyOne, and CommonSpirit Health.
