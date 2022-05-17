A





Today, Amagi is becoming a leader as a media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms.





Last September, the company raised $100 million in fresh funding from Accel—that saw some early investors exit—and followed it up with another $95 million in March in a round that saw it become a unicorn.





In recent times, it has been releasing a slew of products such as the advanced version of its content planning and scheduling platform, Amagi PLANNER, and Amagi ON-DEMAND, a content management solution for orchestrating video-on-demand content workflows.





About five years ago, Srinivasan moved to the US to expand operations there, and by late 2021, Amagi had grown its US sales 30-times, and the US became the company’s biggest market. They are now well on their way as a SaaS powerhouse in media technology.





















magi Media Labs, founded in 2008 by Baskar Subramanian, Srinivasan KA and Srividhya Srinivasan, pioneered a geo-targeting solution in which national broadcasters could beam different ads locally. Amagi did this through a combination of hardware and software that integrate with broadcasters’ networks and beam the right ad to the right location.