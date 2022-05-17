  1. Home
Pioneers of geo-targeting solution that allows national broadcasters beam different ads locally, today, Amagi is becoming a leader in media technology that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms

Harichandan Arakali
By Harichandan Arakali, Forbes India Staff
Published: May 17, 2022 01:30:58 PM IST
Updated: May 17, 2022 01:44:01 PM IST
Full Bio

I'm the Technology Editor at Forbes India and I love writing about all things tech. Explaining the big picture, where tech meets business and society, is what drives me. I don't get to do that every day, but I live for those well-crafted stories, written simply, sans jargon.

(From left) Amagi Media Labs Founders KA Srinivasan, Srividhya Srinivasan and Baskar Subramanian

Amagi Media Labs, founded in 2008 by Baskar Subramanian, Srinivasan KA and Srividhya Srinivasan, pioneered a geo-targeting solution in which national broadcasters could beam different ads locally. Amagi did this through a combination of hardware and software that integrate with broadcasters’ networks and beam the right ad to the right location.

Related stories

“Around 2016, we pivoted the company to build an end-to-end cloud platform to completely operate their operations on a cloud infrastructure,” Subramanian told Forbes India last year after the company’s biggest fund raise. “Starting with two channels in 2017 to more than 800 channels in 40-plus countries today, it’s been a great transformation.”

Today, Amagi is becoming a leader as a media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms.

Last September, the company raised $100 million in fresh funding from Accel—that saw some early investors exit—and followed it up with another $95 million in March in a round that saw it become a unicorn.

In recent times, it has been releasing a slew of products such as the advanced version of its content planning and scheduling platform, Amagi PLANNER, and Amagi ON-DEMAND, a content management solution for orchestrating video-on-demand content workflows.

About five years ago, Srinivasan moved to the US to expand operations there, and by late 2021, Amagi had grown its US sales 30-times, and the US became the company’s biggest market. They are now well on their way as a SaaS powerhouse in media technology.





