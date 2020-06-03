Edtech company Knorish raises pre-series-A funding

Kinner N Sacchdev (4th from left) and Rakhi Wadhwa, co-founders of Knorish, with some team members. Kinner N Sacchdev (4th from left) and Rakhi Wadhwa, co-founders of Knorish, with some team members.

Knorish, a startup that helps educational institutes as well as individual trainers in specialist areas go online, has raised $323,000 in pre-series-A funding to deepen its technology and add customers. The NCR-based venture was founded by Kinner N Sacchdev and Rakhi Wadhwa, and the duo have previously raised a seed round from 100X.VC. The current round saw participation from Standard Greases Family group and Uday Sodhi, former business head of Sony Liv.“Knorish is a great new-age business that is disrupting the online training and education market. Their platform is empowering educational institutes and trainers during the toughest phase of their businesses,” Sodhi said in a statement. Knorish’s all-in-one knowledge commerce software-as-a-service platform enables individuals such as artists, trainers, coaches, professionals, consultants, experts and institutions to build and launch their entire online business. The platform offers several features including a powerful website builder tool, a course builder, pre-integrated payment gateways to automate payment collection, along with many other tools to quickly launch online academies and businesses. “The best way to do business currently is by going online. Not only do Knorish customers stand to discover newer avenues for revenue, they will find more users for their training content from around the world faster,” Sacchdev said. Content creators are using the Knorish platform to sell online courses and recorded webinars such as sites including TiEinstitute.in and sbyacademy.in. Several schools are using the platform for managing their classes and content, even integrating videoconferencing applications. Since the coronavirus outbreak, Knorish says it has seen over 400 percent rise in the number of content creators and usage on its platform. Over 1,000 academies have signed on in the last 40 days, the venture said in its release. The platform’s strength lies in the ease of use enabled by an appealing user interface and a content engine powered by the videos, blogs, courses and a strong knowledge base. “Knorish provides an easy way to create training content, have it on your own website — with your brand and domain name and full control of everything,” said Ninad Karpe, partner at 100X.VC. The global online education market is slated to cross $319 Billion in 2025, according to a projection by Research and Markets. Increased smartphone and internet penetration, content digitisation, demand for virtual learning environments and professional content providers for sophisticated course materials for higher education and vocational training will be the factors boosting demand for online learning.​