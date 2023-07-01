From BSNL, Vodafone Idea's plans to MINI Countryman review, here are our most-read stories of the week

1) Pick up the paceIn the Indian telecom arena dominated by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) always appear to be 'also ran'. On one hand, cash-strapped Vi is set to receive a Rs9,000 crore capital infusion from the UK's Vodafone Group and the Aditya Birla Group, and on the other hand, government-owned BSNL has received three bailouts–the latest being Rs89,047 crore coming in June. The bleeding subscriber numbers and tumbling market share have plagued both telecom companies. And there is no respite for either when heavily funded rivals are galloping to establish a 5G empire, and this duo is crawling to set up a 4G expansion. As investors watch their next moves, and the government keenly keeps a watch on how it all pans out, there's little time left to pick up the pace and pieces. Read more2) AI revolution and educationWhen outsourcing was a buzzword, Indian talent was at the forefront. Nothing will change as Artificial Intelligence becomes the new norm. Experts believe that the massive tech talent in the country will make India an 'AI outsourcing hub'. Nasscom reports that India houses over 2,700 global capability centres (GCC), of which more than 65 percent are companies headquartered in the US. According to a FICCI-Access Partnership report, it is estimated that using generative AI to supplement work activities could help unlock $621 billion of productive capacity across the Indian economy. AI education will play an important role in skilling this workforce of the future. From educational institutes to edtech platforms, everyone is gearing up to provide for the growing demand for AI education. Will this demand sustain? You can find out here.3) AI revolution and weatherArtificial Intelligence is quickly slotting itself into the daily routine of many industries and sectors. Weather forecasting is not going to be an exception. Climate change has led to an increase in extreme weather events, which is why people and various stakeholders of the world economy need location-specific information that is more accurate and enables quick and precise decision-making. This is why one of the oldest services in the world is looking for an upgrade with the help of AI to be competitive in the age of hyperlocal and personalised experiences. But it is going to take a lot of work. While AI can formulate solutions based on many premium-quality databases, building those databases from the ground up still needs human intervention. Can the weatherman tie up with AI to be better? Read more
Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.