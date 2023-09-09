From Vikram Sarabhai's legacy to Uday Kotak's resignation, here are our most-read stories of the week

Image: Shutterstock1) Will green hydrogen help?
"Green" hydrogen is a light, colourless gas that doesn't produce carbon dioxide when burnt. By converting organic carbon content in industrial effluents into green hydrogen, Bengaluru-based Ossus Biorenewables has caught the attention of industry giants, from oil refineries to cement makers, sugar mills to textile factories, and food and beverage companies. Interest in the production of green hydrogen has grown since the government announced the National Green Hydrogen Mission in the Union Budget in 2022, with an allocation of ₹19,700 crore to produce five million metric tonnes of gas by 2030. Big and small companies have invested in setting up plants, creating new technologies and piloting projects. Ossus is just one small player in the giant scheme of things. How long before large-scale adoption happens? Read more2) Appetite, food, and hunger
Viraj Bahl is one of the rare people on this planet who knew what he wanted to do at a very young age. When he was 17, he approached his father, Rajiv Bahl, the co-founder of Fun Foods, to express his desire to join the family business. As a veteran of the industry, his father dissuaded the teen, but not for long. In 2002, after gaining experience in the merchant navy, Jr Bahl made the request again, and this time, the plea was accepted. Thus began Viraj Bahl's journey in the food and beverages sector. In this journey, German packaged food company Dr Oetker, Pocketful--a chain of restaurant Bahl started in 2009, funding from Deepak Shahdadpuri of DSG Consumer Partners, became some of the important milestones that led the entrepreneur to create the condiment and sauce maker brand Veeba. Here's its exciting story for your weekend read.3) Will Jet Airways fly again?
On one of this week’s To The Point episodes, catch a quick but detailed discussion was Jet Airways' return to the skies. Mark Martin, founder and CEO of aviation consultancy Martin Consulting, joined in to give the big picture on where India's aviation sector is, the problems that plague it, and why a fresh infusion of Rs100 crore in Jet Airways is not enough. Since India's aircraft fleet is down by almost 450 planes because of beleaguered airlines and failed engines, Martin shares why it is more necessary than ever that it does. Tune in to find out.
1) Sarabhai family legacy
Family businesses have contributed a lot in building the India we see today. Names like Tata, Birla, Ambani, and Adani have become part of the daily conversation at every nukkad, such is their impact. One more family has had a massive influence on shaping this country. Sarabhai family, whose son Vikram Sarabhai has inspired Indian scientists for decades. What he created with the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad (IIM-A) for the business world and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for space research is unmatched. In the wake of the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, Vikram Sarabhai's son and chairman of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises, Kartikeya, writes about the family's legacy from textile business to conquering space. Read more2) New season of Pathbreakers
On September 1, Uday Kotka, India's billionaire banker and founder, MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, announced in a public letter that he had stepped down from his position. The unexpected move might be a message to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank and Kotak always had a frosty relationship because they feuded over the promoter's stake. RBI had always wanted promoters to reduce their stake in the institutions they led, while Kotak felt otherwise. Kotak's departure does not leave enough time for the new leader to acclimatise to the new role. What Uday Kotak might have done through his departure is hasten the decision-making process within the RBI. The regulator will consider the succession option presented by Kotak Mahindra Bank. A rejection, however, could force a rethink. It should be interesting to watch how this plays out. Read more.