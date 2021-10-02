Our top reads of the week

  1. Home
From Girish Mathrubootham's vision for Freshworks, decadal shifts in corporate governance in India, and a masterclass on brand morality and activism from Philip Kotler, catch our best reads and listens

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 2, 2021 08:49:42 AM IST
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 10:14:15 AM IST

Image: Shutterstock

New Infosys?
Fresh off the highs of the Nasdaq floor, Girish Mathrubootham talks about aspiring to make Freshworks into the Infosys of IT services, what comes next after the IPO, translating success from Chennai to Silicon Valley, and more. Read More

 
 
 
Can the Honda Activa be toppled?
From a distant Number 5 in 2015, Suzuki Access 125 has toppled TVS Jupiter to become the second-biggest scooter brand in India. Next up is a formidable challenger. Can it now take the crown from the formidable Honda Activa? Read More

 


How will we save the MSMEs
From the gallis of Dharavi, Varsha Meghani brings out the plight of small business owners who have lost their income amid the pandemic. While the rest of the country makes peace with the virus, there are many who are staring at a permanent shutdown and can still not make living wages. Read More

 
 

Growth engine
ICICI Lombard found itself on the back foot with rising claims during the pandemic. But now, after a merger with Bharat Axa, CEO Bhargav Dasgupta is confident about a turnaround. In this story, he shares his plans to strengthen play in motor and crop insurance, and his vision to script the comeback. Read More


 
Corporate governance is in
Shareholder activism is here to stay, as many recent instances of pushback at companies like Zee and JSPL have shown. The writing on the wall is clear: If you want to build a public company, investors need to have an equal footing. Read More





Kotler 101
Podcast: Marketing guru Philip Kotler and Christian Sarkar discuss their new book ‘Brand Activism—From Purpose to Action’, moral myopia, why the credibility of CEOs is at an all-time low, and climate change. Listen
 



Settling the Sabyasachi-H&M debate
Sabyasachi's global collaboration with H&M sold out within minutes, but left behind a long debate on artisan rights, and what it will take for Indian design to be coveted on a global stage. Now, designers like Ritu Kumar and Rahul Mishra, and artists collectives weigh in. Read More


