The Sabyasachi-H&M collection was a sell-out. Here's how Indian artisans can get their due next time

Kunj Bihari Darbar, 65, a master printer, prints on fabric using wooden blocks at a factory in Sanganer, Jaipur

Image: IN Pictures Ltd / Corbis via Getty Images

A weaver working on a traditional shawl at Kullu in Himachal Pradesh

According to Sunil Sethi, chairman, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the country needs to promote handloom as a luxury product. “By that I don’t mean that it needs to be expensive, but it should be understood as rare, because it is produced in a very special way,” he says. “We have about 3.5 million people engaged in handloom weaving and allied activities, and approximately 30 lakh looms. No other country can boast of such figures.”

Designs on the world

Members of the once-nomadic Lambani tribe embroider indigenous designs on artefacts for sale

An artisan in Gujarat’s Kutch knits woollen shawls with typical desert motifs