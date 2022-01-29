Image: Shutterstock
Every week, catch up on the best long form stories from Forbes India. Often peppered with our binge-worthy podcasts, videos or infographics too.
1) Taking stock
Covid-19 caseloads have been on an upswing since early January, with lakhs of people being affected in the third wave. Yet, the low severity of the cases in recent times, especially with 75 percent of India’s population having received two doses of vaccines, has only meant that the fear is fast receding. But with pandemics, you never know what the next day will bring. What do all the stakeholders—vaccine makers, governments, the general public—need to do to get ready for future variants? We figure out some answers. For More
2) David, Goliath & the Unicorn
“Do you really know who you are gunning for?”
“Don’t tell me you want to take them head-on!”
Jayant Paleti, Chaitanya Peddi and Rohit Chennamaneni, co-founders of Darwinbox, were asked these questions by their mentors in the early days of their human resources (HR) tech platform. The trio pitted their fledgling startup against enterprise software giants such as SAP and Oracle. How's it going now? The Unicorn makers share their journey. For More
3) Belief in the India story
Anchor investors are walking on two different paths when it comes to investing in new-age startup companies in India. During 2021, sovereign wealth funds, global funds, and domestic mutual funds deployed heavily in anchor books—especially of startup or tech stocks. Three sovereign wealth funds—GIC, CPPIB and ADIA—made it to the top ten anchor investor list in India. What is their game plan? What's pulling them towards tech IPOs in India? For More
