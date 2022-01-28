Basan Patil, co-founder, Alt Co



Can entrepreneurs learn anything from plants? “Definitely, there is a priceless lesson,” reckons Basan Patil. “Patience, patience and patience,” says the 28–year-old who co-founded oat milk brand Alt Co last year. Patil, who along with Rithwik Ramesh, Sumair Sachdev and Rohit Kalro, started the plant-based alternative dairy brand—is realistic about the pace of growth of his venture, and the oat milk segment. The Indian market, he reckons, is at a very nascent stage. “Next five to 10 years is where we are targeting our story,” he says. Oat milk, he adds, is the fastest growing alternative milk segment in the world.



A bootstrapped venture based out of Bengaluru, Alt Co offers alternative lifestyle options to substitute dairy products with guiltless and healthy options. “We want to give consumers taste, health and sustainability,” says Patil, who had a tough time during the soft launch of the oat milk last year. The normal, and expected, question was: Aren’t oats a breakfast cereal? How can you get milk out of oats? Patil spent hours educating the target users across modern trade outlets in Bengaluru. Oat milk, he underlines, is created when oats are soaked in water, ground into a flour-like consistency, and strained. This results in a creamy, nutty-tasting drink which is perfect for those with allergies or sensitivities to dairy and soy, he adds.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.