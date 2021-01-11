WhatsApp fallout: Walmart's PhonePe moves over 1,000 staff to Signal

Image: Nasir Kachroo/ NurPhoto via Getty Images

WhatsApp’s recent policy update, giving users an ultimatum to agree to their data being shared with parent company Facebook or lose access to the instant messaging service, is drawing sharp reactions from the corporate world in India too, including competitors, among the country’s internet companies.

One of them is PhonePe, which is one of the largest providers of mobile-based payments services in the country, an area that WhatsApp has been recently granted approval in India to operate in. PhonePe’s founder and CEO Sameer Nigam wrote on the micro-blogging service Twitter that he had moved over 1,000 staff members from WhatsApp to Signal. Signal and Telegram are seeing an influx of users as a result of the controversy with Whatsapp.