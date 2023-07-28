Can Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani bring back the big Bollywood box office numbers?







The success of K.G.F: Chapter 2 and RRR resulted in the combined language share of the four South Indian languages being 50 percent in 2022, and Hindi being only 33 percent (including a sizeable contribution from dubbed versions of the two films mentioned above).

In 2023 so far, Hindi language’s share has gone up to 37 percent, while the South languages’ share has dropped from 50 percent to 44 percent, largely because of a steep drop in Kannada language’s share.

So what’s going wrong?

Soaring ticket, popcorn prices

“We saw a staggering 116 percent increase in transactions for immersive movie experience across 3D, IMAX 2D, IMAX 3D, 4DX formats over regular cinema screens on our platform for 2022,” Saksena says. “The fact remains that there are more Indian films that are being planned and are releasing in IMAX formats, than there were in the last 4-5 years across the board.”

Is star power waning?

Impactful storyline along with cutting-edge visuals take precedence over the star, and analysts say that the Hindi film industry might consider going down the franchise movie model that has worked for Hollywood. In fact, the rest of the year’s slate is looking promising, and includes many sequels to popular films. In just August, we will see the release of Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 and OMG2. Later in the year comes Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

Can Karan Johar turn the tide?

“At this point, Rocky aur Rani… is looking great. The trailer’s been well-received, the songs are well-received. Karan Johar is a great director who knows how to appeal to the masses,” says Bijli of PVR INOX. “I am optimistic and hopeful that it does well, and I hope that this one does phenomenal business, because it’s got all the ingredients.”

