World Nature Conservation Day 2023: Five luxurious jungle safaris in India

s the world celebrates Nature Conservation Day today, there is no better time to embark on a journey through India’s wild landscapes and experience the diverse wildlife. Nestled amidst verdant forests and riverbeds are some of India’s popular and luxurious jungle safaris, where conservation meets luxury. These were some of the most common and frequent names to pop up on most travel websites. Each safari lodge offers a unique gateway to witness majestic creatures roaming freely in their natural habitat, making it an unforgettable experience for nature enthusiasts and wildlife advocates alike.Located in Coorg, Kabini, and Hampi, India, and Kalahari in Botswana, Evolve Back is a chain of boutique experiential resorts owned and operated by Orange County Resorts and Hotels Limited. The luxurious accommodations, designed with a blend of traditional tribal architecture and modern comforts, seamlessly integrate with the natural surroundings, creating a harmonious and immersive stay. Guests have the unique opportunity to embark on thrilling wildlife safaris through the verdant jungle or enjoy the infinity pools, ayurvedic spas, and the reading lounge.Diphlu River Lodge in Kaziranga National Park is a true nature lover’s paradise. Diphlu Lodge serves as an ideal base for thrilling wildlife safaris in Kaziranga, which is renowned for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses, elephants, tigers, and a myriad of bird species. The lodge’s commitment to sustainability and conservation adds to the overall charm of the experience, ensuring that the precious ecosystem of Kaziranga remains protected for generations to come. Besides safaris, one can also opt for village visits to get a glimpse into the homes of the tribal people—Bodo, Mising, and Karbi. Rubber plantation walks, tea garden visits and a visit to the Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park are options too.Home to the majestic Bengal tiger, the Ranthambore National Park serves as the perfect backdrop to Aman-i-Khas which is situated on the threshold of this reserve. The property offers 10 luxury Mughal-inspired tents to choose from that overlook the home to abundant wildlife. Residents will be able to enjoy morning yoga sessions, spa therapies, swimming, and dining. The guides at Aman-i-Khas, with their vast knowledge of Rajasthan’s wildlife, history, and cultural traditions, offer an unforgettable experience exploring the Khandar fort, birdwatching in the Banas riverbed, or tiger-spotting in Ranthambore National Park, once the hunting ground of the maharaja of Jaipur.Spread across 40 acres of wilderness, in the Sarahiri village, the boutique hotel has six tree houses perched on top of mahua trees. Designed with an eclectic mix of vintage and natural aesthetics, the tree houses overlook the dense deciduous forests. The Pench National Park is only 20 minutes away from the resort, and besides wildlife sightings, guests can opt for cycling, night trails, village walks, taking a dip in the pool, and more. Guests will also be served a fixed menu for lunch with a fare cooked up from ingredients locally grown in their organic garden and an exquisite range of homemade ice creams. There is also an option to participate in their daily farming and gardening activities.Nestled on the fringes of Jim Corbett National Park, on the banks of river Kosi, the wildlife jungle resort, spread across 8 acres, has private villas of two, three, and four bedrooms to choose from or independent and duplex rooms. Each villa has a private garden and entrance. From jungle safaris, river rafting and river crossing to rock climbing, there are plenty of activities to choose from during the stay. The property is on a riverwalk and located within a 15-minute drive of Corbett National Park.