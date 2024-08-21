Didi & the rise of dronepreneurs

Agri drone and skilling startup AVPL is betting big on DaaS (drone as a service) to uplift agriculture, arm farmers with drones, and create village entrepreneurs. Can Sandhuu's gambit pay off?
Hisar, Haryana. Jyoti Malik was born an ‘idealistic’ person. She wanted to fly high, be independent—financially and emotionally—and start her venture. Schooling in Mumbai gave her wings, college from Chandigarh raised her hopes, and her determination to make it big stoked her passion. But then came a cruel twist. After graduating in 2018, the young woman from Haryana had to opt out of the job market due to personal reasons. Once she returned after two years, she couldn’t land a job.