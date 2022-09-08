Agritech startups have arrived. What will it take to scale impact and profits?





The Indian food economy (domestic consumption and international trade), estimated to be $800 billion, is likely to surpass $1 trillion in the next three to four years. The foundational layer of this food economy is India’s significant production advantage in agriculture (approximately 1 billion tonnes of food produced and consumed a year). However, the farmer’s share in consumer price continues to be low, at 35 to 40 percent (farmgate output of agri and food products is estimated at $300 billion to $350 billion) and the majority share of the food economy goes to post-harvest participants in the value chain, including processors, distributors, traders and retailers.



More than the size, the importance of the food economy lies in the fact that it is one of the few sectors that connects ‘Bharat’ to ‘India’, with about 150 million farmers from 600,000-plus villages growing food to feed over 1.3 billion Indian consumers and exporting (approximately $50 billion) to the rest of the world. With just 20 percent share of the Indian GDP, agriculture continues to be the primary source of livelihood for about 800 million people in rural India.





The past: Evangelisation, experimentation and digitisation

The Present: Platformisation and Fintechisation

The Future: Focus on Profitability and transition into rural-tech, deeptech and climate-tech

1. Focus to move from GMV to GM

2. Service to Product orientation

3. Platforms to Partnerships

4. Generalist to Specialist

5. Databasing to Agristack and Analytics

6. Supply chain tech to ruraltech, biotech, deeptech and climate-tech

