Facebook, WhatsApp sue Indian government over traceability requirement





W

“ “A mechanism that permits the identification of the end-to-end encrypted communications of all users—the vast majority of whom are law-abiding citizens—does not satisfy the ‘least restrictive’ means requirement.”—Facebook petition

“ “Companies would be collecting more information about their users at a time when people want companies to have less information about them.”—WhatsApp Blog

“ “[T]he Government cannot invade law abiding citizens’ fundamental rights merely in the hope of investigating more potential criminals.”—Facebook petition

“ “Compelling an intermediary to fundamentally alter its platform to enable the ability to identify the first originator of information in India falls far outside ‘due diligence’.”—WhatsApp petition

On detection of CSAM, WhatsApp removes the image, bans the user and associated accounts within a group. The image and account details are provided to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a private non-profit organisation established by the US Congress. The NCMEC then provides the Indian National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, with “immediate access to India-specific reports through a secure Virtual Private Network (VPN) connection”. WhatsApp also sends the NCRB a monthly report with NCMEC report IDs related to Indian users.