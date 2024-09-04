How Tadashi Yanai took Uniqlo to global dominance

Yanai had vowed to transform the chain of clothing stores he inherited from his father. Uniqlo was born and he's taken it to global dominance, and he's just getting started
Overlooking the picturesque Sumida River, Fast Retailing’s headquarters in the Ariake district of Tokyo looks nothing like a traditional office. Built primarily for the company’s most popular brand, Uniqlo, the office features a 4.5-acre single-floor layout crafted to resemble a mini city. The workspace includes a winding interior street that spans the entire building, with meeting rooms, coffee shops, a large library, and diverse creative studios seamlessly integrated under one roof.