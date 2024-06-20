How brands decode behaviour and unlock the secrets of making users tick

Digital brands are counting on behavioural science to figure what customers want and earn their trust. It plays an important role in understanding their pain points, increasing revenue and improving team performance
Imagine this: After weeks of back-and-forth, you’re booking a trip, but have to sift through endless stays unsuitable to your budget and preferences. Or it’s the morning of an early flight, and you’re running late because two cabs cancelled on you. Or you’re giving dating apps a try, only to be ‘spoilt for choice’ with incompatible matches. You picked up your device for a quick-solve, but left feeling frustrated.
Poor design and unnecessary features—among pain points more fundamental to a brand’s operating model—can push users away or stop them from coming back. Behind the scenes of a smooth user experience are brands hard at work to understand what makes users tick. They identify challenges and motivators, and ask the question: How do we optimise this product or service for enhanced, lasting engagement?